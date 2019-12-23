Local girls set to cheer in London

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two local cheerleaders are about to take a trip across the pond for a unique experience.

Senior, Cassara Stanley and sophomore, Alyssa Kovach both attend the Altoona Area High School and were chosen to perform in London’s New Year’s Parade.

The girls were chosen from the Universal Cheerleaders Association and the National Cheerleaders Association Summer Camp. They will be cheering alongside 800 other cheerleaders from across the United States.

The girls say they’re really excited to visit London and are grateful for the opportunity.