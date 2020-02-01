Local chamber hosts annual meeting and award presentation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On January 31, the Blair County Chamber held its annual meeting and awards presentation. At this event, members review accomplishments from the previous year, goals for the upcoming months, and the swearing-in of incoming Board of Directors.

Seven members were also recognized with the following awards:

Athena Award – State Senator Judy Ward Small Business Person of the Year – Bill Scully of Freedom Excursions George Award – Hymie Antikol Donna D. Gority Servant Leader Award – Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico Joseph P. Rosenhamer Chamber Spirit Award – Cory Gehret of Stiffler McGraw Educator of the Year Award – Judy Rossi Young Professional of the Year Award – Jackie Lantzy of CNB Bank

Additionally, starting next year, the Educator of the Year Award will now be titled the Judith A. Rossi Educator of the Year Award.