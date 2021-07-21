Local cell phone store donates school supplies to children during annual event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A locally owned central Pennsylvania cell phone store will be giving back to the community through its annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveway.“

On Sunday, Aug. 1, starting at 1 p.m. until they run out, Wireless Zone’s nine area stores will be donating backpacks filled with school supplies to local children.

President of Wireless Made Simple Erick Bruckner says whether it be in-person, or virtual, their mission is to ensure that kids are prepared for the start of the new school year.

“You know being locally owned and part of the local community has always been an important thing to us, so we like to give back where we can,” said Bruckner.

According to Bruckner, since they started the campaign, they’ve been able to donate over 5,000 backpacks.

“It’s grown every year as we have grown,” said Bruckner.

All 9 Wireless Zone stores will be participating in the giveaway Sunday. They can be found in the following borough’s:

Bellefonte Brookeville Burnham Clearfield Johnstown State College Somerset St. Mary’s Youngwood

According to Bruckner they’re already talking about expanding and acquiring more stores within Central Pa.

“We’re always hiring and always looking for great people to join our team,” said Bruckner.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.