Local car dealership holding fundraiser for Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, Courtesy Ford Lincoln in Altoona is making it simple for folks to give back.

Whenever you take a test drive of any Lincoln of your choice, they’ll donate $20 to the Central PA Humane Society. Some adoptable furry friends will also be there.

The sales manager at the dealership, Robby Shaffer, said it’s an easy way for them, and everyone in the community, to help out.

“It’s very laid back. It’s just a “Hello. How are you? Let’s go on a test drive.” Casual conversation on the way. There’s no sales tactics involved and it’s nice. It’s a great environment,” he said.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Folks can grab a bite at the Beech Hollow BBQ food truck, who will give some of their proceeds to the humane society, as well.