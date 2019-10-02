Local Candy shop giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fall is in the air, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the flavors of fall as well! Bedford Candies has a variety of sweet fall treats for everyone. Our Morgan Koziar was live at Bedford Candies this morning learning about how they’re gearing up for the fall season and the Bedford Fall Foilage Festival. Morgan tried some gourmet popcorn, a decadent caramel apple with white chocolate, and of course some of the Italian ice! The shop is taking pre-orders for their apples, and popcorn. You can find all of their treats at one of their two locations or by visiting bedfordcandies.com.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Bedford Candies is doing their part to give back. The shop has many pink flavors and varieties of treats this month, and for every popcorn tin that is purchased, $4 of that will be donated to Breast Cancer research.

This year Bedford Candies hosted a design contest for their holiday popcorn tin. Local schools worked with their art and design classes to gather submissions. We caught up with the local student who won this year’s contest, North Bedford High School Junior, Caleb Diehl. He says his inspiration behind the design was similar to the theme of a cereal box, with a holiday twist. Caleb won a gift card to the store, and other goodies! Congratulations, Caleb.