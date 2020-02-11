Local Candy Shop Creates Sweet Treats for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here – and no Valentine’s Day is complete without chocolate covered strawberries. Bedford Candies offers white, milk, and dark chocolate covered strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries for Valentine’s Day. Our Morgan Koziar was live in Osterburg this morning at the Bedford Candies warehouse checking out how all of their goodies are made.

You can pre-order the chocolate covered fruits, or walk in and by them! Bedford candies has a website with many products that can even be shipped. Visit bedfordcandies.com.

This year Bedford Candies started creating their gummy kebabs. It features a variety of gummies on a stick – they make a great treat!

Bedford Candies has two locations, one in Bedford (106 East Pitt Street)and one in Altoona (3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd). They serve Rita’s Ice all year long.