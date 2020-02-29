Local cafe draws inspiration from TV show “Friends”

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new cafe is filling an empty store front in downtown Punxsutawney, and hopes to draw people in with it’s fun theme.

Punxsy Perk owner Autumn Weaver said she’s a big fan of the TV show “Friends,” which inspired everything from the decor to the drink menu.

“We have specialty drinks named after the Friends cast,” Weaver said. “I just tried to model the drinks after their personalities.”

Customers who stopped in for the opening day on Friday said the new cafe’s theme is unexpected for the area.

“It’s a really popular show,” customer Nancy Fassnacht said. “It’s just a fun atmosphere and kind of unlike what we have in a small town, so that’s kind of cool.”

The business is located at 113 North Findley Street, in the former location of the cafe Ginger Snapped, which closed last spring.

Executive director of the Groundhog Club and president of Punxsutawney PRIDE Katie Donald said it’s great to see new businesses filling empty store fronts.

“We’re looking forward to bringing some more business downtown,” Donald said. “It’s a great location. People love coffee and the theme is absolutely wonderful. To be able to offer the services of a coffee shop is a great thing for our community.”

Weaver said she also hopes to use the cafe to host community events.