Local cafe closes for good to focus on family

(WTAJ) — Life can hit you hard and sometimes family just has to come first, something one local shop has taken to heart.

Nine Lives Cafe will be closing for good after life hit them hard. But, as they said, it is the right thing to do on a personal level. We can’t fault them for that!

As Blair County’s first cat cafe, the Nine Lives Lounge mission is to aid in improving our city and surrounding areas by creating a safe, fun environment for adoptable cats as well as teaming up with other local businesses to support our fellow small business owners and enrich our community.

Millions of cats are euthanized each year. Nine Lives Lounge is important for many reasons. It gives the cats a fun place to live while looking for their forever homes. It allows people to interact with cats in a more natural setting. It has also been found to be beneficial for humans and mental health!

You can read their whole statement below.

I don’t want to make this post but because of the amount of messages we’ve gotten, I need to. It’s hard to type this out but it’s ultimately necessary.

We are closing permanently. It was a hard decision to come to and I feel selfish doing so but…. It’s the right thing for us on a personal level.

We are not the people to run this. We are too spur of the moment and we should have put more time and effort in but we were also juggling our family. Kids grow up so fast and we value every second with ours. We were neglecting the cafe and it became so overwhelming. We needed to realize, this wasn’t for us any longer.

We will help with other fundraisers and events in a future. We care about cats and will always help in some capacity.

I don’t look at this as a failure. We could have kept running, it’s a hard choice we had to make. We have aided in finding almost 200 cats home in two years. That’s a big deal, and we appreciate all our adopters and customers in these last two years more than any post could ever explain.

I know people may offer to help and while we appreciate the offers, we are sure of this choice.

Thank you for your understanding..we can’t say thank you enough for all the support and love. Knowing we helped find truly great adopters is something we are so proud of. We will always be Nine Lives, we will always help cats in some way… And we hope you enjoyed the cafe