Local businesses, WTAJ, team up for “Operation Toy Soldier”

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Christmas just around the corner, a few local businesses have been collecting toy donations, for children of military members.

Anderson Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services is one of the businesses in our area participating in “Operation Toy Soldier.”

“All the toys that are donated to our specific area, are kept within our area,” said Garrett Anderson, Owner of the Anderson Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Operation Toy Soldier is a non profit organization, that collects toy donations to give toys to children of active military personnel.

Garrett Anderson, Owner of Anderson Family Funeral Homes in Cresson, says his business has taken part in the event over the last three years.

“This is just one more thing that not only my funeral home, the other funeral homes that are also affiliated with Veterans Funeral Care, that we can do to give back,” Anderson added.

Anderson’s Funeral Homes in both Cresson as well as Mount Union will be collection sites for the drive, as well as the First National Bank in Cresson.

“In both of our funeral homes, they’re [drop offs] located in the Currier area, if people don’t feel comfortable coming in the funeral home, we kindly ask you to let us know by calling,” Anderson continued.

“They can drop them off on the front porches of our locations.”

Operation Toy Soldier will be accepting donations through December 15th. You can donate toys for “Operation Toy Soldier” at the following locations:

Anderson Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 233 Keystone Ave., Cresson, PA 16630

Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services 61 East Shirley St., Mount Union, PA 17066

First National Bank – Cresson 725 Front St., Cresson, PA 16630



*WTAJ is a sponsor for Operation Toy Soldier.