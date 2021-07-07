Local businesses team up for Second Saturday in Emporium

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local businesses in Central Pennsylvania are teaming up to host a “Second Saturday” event July 10 in Emporium, Cameron County.

Several local businesses are participating in the event. Guests will be able to participate in games, listen to live music and try food and wine.

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES

Musician Bryan Titus will be performing two sets during Second Saturday. The first set is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and the second set is from 7 to 9 p.m. next to 44 E. 4th St.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10 a.m.: Kubb tournament (44 E. 4th St.) The tournament will feature two-man teams and is double elimination. No registration is required.

12 to 9:30 p.m.: Wine tasting (44 E. 4th St.) Check out wine tastings by the bottle, or try out slushies from Rich Valley Wines, Lost in the Wilds Brewing and MLH Distillery. Grab some food at the 105 Food Truck!

4 to 8 p.m.: The Bear Den will be serving wood-fired smoked meats and barbeque at the Hygrade Inn (212 E. 4th St.)

12 to 8 p.m.: The Hygrade Inn will be hosting an open house and will be offering a 10% discount on all purchases at their Thing-A-Majig gift shop.