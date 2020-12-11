Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania business owners were already in a tough situation. Now they’re facing a second round of closures.

The restaurant and bar industry is getting hit yet again with having to close their doors and being limited to take-out or delivery. One bar manager tells us 90% of people who came in after the governor’s announcement said they were trying to enjoy going out while they still could.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s starting to seem like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel…Just doing ‘to-go’ food, sitting here for six hours at a time just so I can take a styrofoam box out to somebody’s car is not what’s going to pay my bills over the next couple of weeks,” said local restaurant employee, Adam Bissel.

Meanwhile, “Generation N.O.W” gym owner, Dion Brown said business was just picking up again after the last shut down. He taught gym classes remotely but said it’s getting harder to motivate people. Brown tells us he did a lot of online stuff, Facebook groups, etc… and it worked but it wasn’t the same. He said clients need motivation, clients need somewhere to go and get their frustrations out and help with their mental health.

The new temporary shutdown begins Saturday, Dec. 12 and lasts until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

THE LATEST: