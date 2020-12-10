Local businesses featured on Startup Alleghenies’ online holiday market

(WTAJ) — Startup Alleghenies encourages folks to shop local from the comfort of their homes.

The online holiday market features small business owners and entrepreneurs selling everything from skincare to candles, even artwork.

Sarah Vogel, owner of The Clay Cup in Altoona, said her store, her ETSY shop, and her husband’s business are a part of the market, and this year more than ever, community support means everything.

“When you can order online from a business or know what they have before you go in and go in for very specific purposes, I think that’s invaluable right now and that’s what this marketplace provides,” she said.

The online market is available until December 31st.

Just visit the website check it out.