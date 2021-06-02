Local businesses coming together to help Rowland Theatre

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg is getting some help from organizations within the community.

The historic building did not receive any state funding throughout the pandemic, so the Phillipsburg Borough Crew decided to build a table to donate, for the theatre to sell.

The table is for sale for $3,000… or highest offer.

After hearing the news, local businesses jumped in to sweeten the pot for the potential buyers

Some things being offered include: a $100 gift card to Shindig Alley furniture store, a $50 gift card to Brown Dog Catering, four movie passes, a sheet of pizza from Hi-Way Pizza Shoppe, a free copy of The Rowland Story, written by Rebecca Inlow.

The theatre will also engrave the buyers name into one of the bricks outside the theatre entrance, and offer a personal tour from the theatre’s manager.

Christine Wilson, a member of the theatre’s board of director’s says this outpouring of support is what makes the small town so special.

“When there’s a need, people tend to band together and help each other out,” Wilson said. “And that’s what happened with these gifts. We didn’t ask for them, they just offered them. I think everybody realizes how important the theatre is to this downtown area.”