Local business takes damage after strong winds hit the area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Luigetta’s of Hollidaysburg suffered some damage overnight, possibly due to the strong winds we are experiencing.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Luigetta’s took to social media to let everyone know that the building is absolutely structurally sound.

They say the borough is going to require them to make a few repairs before they can re-open, but they’re looking to be back open as early as Monday.

The incident occurred overnight at 322 N Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg. People nearby reportedly heard a loud crash type noise and then noticed a section of bricks had fallen off the side of the building.

The manager recently took to Facebook to let everyone know that it was pretty much a cosmetic issue at the back of the building and everything is fine inside.

There’s currently no word on what did cause the damage to the building. Reportedly a crew is at the area cleaning up the fallen bricks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss