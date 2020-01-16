Local business takes damage after strong winds hit the area

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Luigetta’s of Hollidaysburg suffered some damage overnight, possibly due to the strong winds we are experiencing.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Luigetta’s took to social media to let everyone know that the building is absolutely structurally sound.

They say the borough is going to require them to make a few repairs before they can re-open, but they’re looking to be back open as early as Monday.

The incident occurred overnight at 322 N Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg. People nearby reportedly heard a loud crash type noise and then noticed a section of bricks had fallen off the side of the building.

The manager recently took to Facebook to let everyone know that it was pretty much a cosmetic issue at the back of the building and everything is fine inside.

There’s currently no word on what did cause the damage to the building. Reportedly a crew is at the area cleaning up the fallen bricks.