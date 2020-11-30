Local business making pet friendly candles for a cause

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yellow Lab Candle Company is a small business working to make scented candles that won’t harm your pets, family, or the environment.

Juliane Genevro (and her rescue dog, Moose) founded Yellow Lab Candle Co. in January 2020 after a passion for candles met a purpose of helping animals.

“I did it for myself initially, but then I really started to like it and realized I could help a cause at the same time,” says Genevro.

The candles are paraben, phthalate, and dye free. Instead, the candles use 100% soy wax with essential oils for scent.

Genevro says she felt compelled to help animals in her local, no-kill shelter: the Gateway Humane Society. Year round, 50 cents of each candle sale goes to the Gateway Humane Society, but from November 27 to January 1, $1 of each candle sale will be donated.

“I wanted to donate to a shelter that I knew wasn’t going to do anything with the animals and then I also just know that with COVID they were really struggling.”

All candles are available for sale on their website.