Local business leaders working through COVID-19 impacts

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, Blair County business officials shared the steps they’re taking to help during the current health crisis.

Joe Hurd, President of the Blair County Chamber of Commerce said business owners have called and asked for clarification on what businesses are essential according to the governor’s office.

The President and CEO of the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation, Stephen McKnight, said this is a public health challenge having a strong impact on the economy.

“We need to navigate this and get back on track and make sure we can do it without creating an overload on our healthcare system. that’s basically it. it’s very traumatic,” he said.

The Governor announced PA small businesses can get emergency loan program funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration (S.A.B.)

The loans can be used for payroll, fixed debts and other bills that cannot be paid because of the impact of COVID-19.