Local business joins PennDot in offering free doughnuts to well-rested drivers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDot reports there were 2,498 crashes due to fatigue or being asleep at the wheel in 2019 resulting in sixteen deaths.

That’s why a donut shop in DuBois will be giving out free donuts Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16.

Confused? Let us explain. The “Donut Drive Drowsy” campaign is run by Scotty’s Donuts along with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to promote getting a good nights sleep. The shop runs the promotion twice a year.

Everybody sort of looks forward to it every spring and every fall. They get something free for getting that extra hour of sleep, you know. Scott Walker, owner, Scotty’s Donuts



With the clocks springing ahead one hour Sunday, anyone with a sleep tracking app that goes in to the store and shows at least seven hours of sleep gets a free donut of their choice.