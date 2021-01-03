Local business cheers up frontline workers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s been an interesting year for everyone, to say the least, many businesses and employees facing challenges they never have before.

One local businessman, the owner of Doug’s Dawgs, Doug Rhodes, is focusing on what he can do instead of what he can’t control.

“We’ve all struggled, but maybe not as much as the folks at the hospital and employees there,” Rhodes said.

So he went to the hospital on new years eve and donated hamburgers and hot dogs to the third shift staff, also known as the night shift.

“They’ve been working really hard all year and its new years eve its a holiday they are away from their families, they’re doing a hard job, it the least we thought we could do to give them just maybe 20 minutes or a half an hour escape of what they are trying to do,” Rhodes said.

A hospital employee, Amanda Smeal, posted on Facebook how thankful she was that Doug stopped by, adding he even stood out in the cold for hours to serve their staff.

“Thank you, thank you may your kindness be repaid tenfold in the future,” Smeal said.

Rhodes said if everyone helps each other through these hard times, we can make it through.

“If everybody does their part I think we’ll be ok communities helping communities I think that’s what it is, the bigger picture will take care of itself as long as every small community takes care of every small community,” Rhodes said.

If going to Doug’s Dawgs isn’t enough Doug for you, you can also find him on his blog, doughugs.com, where he tries to give his readers a smile.

“I write about puppies and rainbows and all kinds of happy stuff.”