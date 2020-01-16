Local business burglarized, Troopers look for information

DECATUR TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for anyone with information after a Bigler company was burglarized and over $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Police report that between 10 a.m on January 13, and January 14, an unknown number of people broke into a garage through the window at Cenclear.

The items reported stolen are listed below

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

  • 2 STIHL Chainsaws, MS250 – $360 each
  • STIHL Chainsaw, MS201T – $730
  • STIHL Chainsaw, 028 – $470
  • STIHL Cutoff Saw, TS400 – $1,030

