Local business acquisition creates new employee-owners

(WTAJ)– After being in business for more than 60 years, Allensville Planing Mill (APM) is being acquired by Your Building Centers (YBC) after an announcement was made Thursday, creating new employee-owners.

“We are looking forward to working with Joe Westover, Rob Morris, and the APM team to assure a smooth transition over the next several months, closing is expected around the end of the first quarter of next year,” said President and CEO of YBC Rich Lender.

Both Westover and Morris said that they are excited to be working with YBC and the APM team because they believe that the new resources will help the business and its blossom even further and also continue with providing a great experience for customers.

“We are grateful to our customers, vendors, and suppliers, this acquisition will continue to strengthen those relationships,” Morris said in a statement.

APM was created by Karl Westover in 1959 and has since acquired three True Value Hardware and Building Supplies Stores and also manufactures roof trusses, wall panels and floor trusses.

“We are grateful for all those who have helped APM throughout the last sixty years – past and present APM Team Members, Vendors and Suppliers, and loyal customers. I believe that future for APM has never been stronger,” Joe Westover said.

YBC currently has 17 businesses operating throughout central Pennsylvania, serving contractors, builders, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers by giving them reliable building products. It is currently the largest Pennslyvania employee-owned lumber and building material supplier.

Individuals interested in finding out more about the acquisition can contact Vice President of Purchasing Dean Conrad at (814)-946-4578 ext. 2925 or President/CEO Rich Lender at 814-946-4578 ext. 2914.