Local bus company continues search for drivers by next school year

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -Across the country, bus companies struggle to find drivers. Among the bunch short staffed, Fullington Bus, in need of at least 20 drivers by the fall.

Fully staffed, Fullington employs 215 drivers in seven school districts: Bellefonte, Catawissa Clearfield, Houtzdale, Hollidaysburg, Philipsburg and State College.

Since the company was understaffed throughout the last school year, Christina Knepp, Fullington’s HR manager said, drivers were forced to make double runs to fill the void, and leave no students behind

“That’s a huge job trying to fill those positions before the beginning of next school year,” Knepp said. “Drivers are people that are very impactful. It’s a job that makes a difference. You are the first person a lot of kids interact with every day.”

Kenneth veihdeffer, principal of Clearfield Area Elementary, one of the districts served by Fullington said the company and the drivers made it work, and not a single run was missed.

“Those buses come at precisely the same day to those stops. They keep our kids safe throughout the school year through all kinds of weather. They are literally amazing folks,” Veihdeffer said.

Only working during pickup and drop-off hours, with free time in between, Knepp said the job is good for a retired person looking for some money to make.

One driver, Deb Kendall, who has 20 years experience driving school bus added, anyone can do it, and it’s a job you can have fun with it.

“I greet mine every morning. Tell them good morning, and they all say good morning. I drop them off at the school and they all say have a nice day,” Kendall said. “And when you drop them off at home they say have a good night or if it’s for the weekend, have a good weekend.”

Fullington is holding open houses throughout the month of June. Offering the opportunity to test drive a school bus, and apply if you like it. The next open house is Sunday, 1 pm in Duncansville.

More information can be found on Fullington’s Facebook here.