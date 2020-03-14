Local burn bans that affect our local areas

(WTAJ) — With a very mild winter, heading into a dry spring, and very windy days, burn bans have started to go into effect.

We have reported Logan Township in Blair County, and a few hours later, Duncansville(also in Blair) followed suit.

If your city, town, borough, township, etc… has sent out a burn ban, please let us know so we can update our 10 county viewing community at news@wtajtv.com

Duncansville, Blair County — No burning. Barres, cans, bonfires, chimneys, etc…

Logan Township, Blair County — No burning. Barrels, cans, bonfires, chimneys, etc…