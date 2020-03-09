Local builder charged after cashing $10K check, never returned to do work, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police have charged a Patton man after he was paid to build a pole barn in Altoona but never returned to build it.
Police say that Brad Allen Simmons, 39, of Patton, was paid to build a pole barn and was given a check for $9,500 to start. Over the course of the investigation, police say that Simmons cashed the check and never returned to build the pole barn.
Simmons was charged with three felony offenses; home improvement fraud, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.