BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Bedford county can expect some delays as the Hopewell Bridge replacement project begins in Bedford.

PennDOT says Route 26 will be under construction for the duration of the project.

Daylight flagging began today south of the new bridge to Steele’s Tavern.

Single-lane traffic through Route 915 to the intersection of Route 26 will also continue.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by July.