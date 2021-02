UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University plans to implement parking adjustments in anticipation of students arriving back on campus for the spring semester from Feb. 9-14.

All core student resident parking lots — Lot 22 (Eastview Terrace), Lot 42 (Nittany Apartments), Lot 81 (South/Pollock Halls) and Lot 82 (East Halls) — will be posted "No Overnight Parking" by University Police. These areas will be regulated for unloading only, and all vehicles must be removed by Monday night, Feb. 8.