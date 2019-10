HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local boy scouts wanted a way to honor local firefighters and EMS personnel.

But there’s no countywide monument for firefighters and emergency medical services. That didn’t go unnoticed by Timothy Green and Ian Smilnak, Blair County Boy Scouts who are working to become Eagle Scouts.

The two boys proposed their idea of a monument to the Blair County Commissioners in February and received the county’s stamp of approval.

Today, the monument was revealed.