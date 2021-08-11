Local boxing gym to host matches at PNG Field Friday

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Scorchin Boxing is hosting Friday the 13th Curve Massacre, where boxers from amateur to professional levels come and box. This event will be at PNG Field.

This event will be the first time Scrochin Boxing has done this and the first time that a boxing ring will be on home plate. There will have 18 fights with three rounds in each fight. All the fights will be from kids to professional level of boxing.

Jeremiah Witherspoon, the CEO of Scrochin Boxing, says that this event was in the works for a while but hopes it’ll bring the community together and give a sense of empowerment.

“We just trying to bring some type of entertainment to the area,” Witherspoon said. “We have some good outstanding fighters coming from all around the region from Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Pittsburgh just around the whole region of the East Coast. We just here to put on a nice performance for the people out here.”

Proceeds from the event will go to two non-profits that Witherspoon is involved with, the Leaders of Tomorrow (LOTS) program and the People Undertaking Neurological Conditions Hands-on (PUNCH) program. Then, some gym fighters will be honored, including Sierra K Farabaugh, who died in a motorcycle accident back in June.

“We also want to take note in that and put back into the program, but it’s going to empower our community,” Witherspoon said.

Lauren Haught will be in the last fight of the evening. Haught has been boxing for almost two years and is excited for people to see what the gym works.

“I hope they just want to come out and have a good time and see something different at the ballpark,” Haught said. “And see what we’ve been doing, how we’ve been training. See how hard we’ve been working. Hopefully, they feel inspired to come in and give it a shot too.”

Haught will be re-matching against an opponent she faced back in September.

Witherspoon hopes to have the boxing event become an annual tradition and eventually grow.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m., with the fights officially beginning at 7 p.m.