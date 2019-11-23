Local body shop asks for holiday donations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you know a family that had a rough year, and needs help this Christmas due to financial trouble?

Professionals Auto Body in Altoona is again teaming up with Santa and local law enforcement to help families in need.

They are asking for monetary donations to purchase toys, clothing, gift cards, school items, food, etc.

The goal is to help as many families as they can.

Santa will personally deliver the gifts to each family and kids.

If you know a family that could use some help this holiday season, you can visit their website by clicking here.

