Local blood drive honors Lymphoma survivor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The COVID-19 pandemic has made us all weary of leaving our homes for any reason, let alone to donate.

However, the sick can’t afford to wait for the curve to flatten. They need blood right now to survive.

Sue Lascoli and her daughter in law Madi know that need first-hand, as Sue’s son Dylan was diagnosed with Lymphoma last June. If he had not received blood transfusions due to a low supply, he wouldn’t be alive today.

Which is why Sue and Madi decided to put on today’s Red Cross blood drive at the L.S. Fiore Blue building at 5506 6th Ave Rear in Altoona.

The drive is taking extra precautions to keep donors safe, such as handing out masks and gloves and taking their temperature when they enter the door. Research has shown that, as far as we know, Coronavirus does not transfer via blood.

The blood drive will last from 1 to 7 p.m.