Local baseball field ruined by reckless driver

The Logan Township Police are looking for a person they say caused a large amount of damage on a local baseball field by driving on it early Saturday morning.

Folks with the Altoona Area School District said it’s gonna take weeks to fix the field, so kids in summer baseball league will lose part of their season.

“This guy was flying or whoever, gal, whoever was doing it, and you see how they tore it up. You can’t play ball on this,” Altoona Area School District Superintendent Charles Prijatelj said.

Security cameras at Pleasant Valley Elementary School caught a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck driving through the school’s baseball field around 4:30 Saturday morning, causing major damage.

“You think about it, I’m a kid at center field. I gotta catch a ball. I’m watching the ball. Next thing you know, I’m falling down,” Prijatelj said.

Prijatelj said area little league teams plan on coming together to fix the field because a professional clean up would cause thousands. He added it’s not safe for anyone to play ball on the field and wants whoever is responsible to face consequences.

“While it might’ve been fun while you were doing it, you impacted a lot of people and hurt a lot of people’s ability to do what they like to do outside,” he said.

A truck was recovered by the Altoona Police Department making the description of the one used during the incident, but officials are still looking for the driver. If you have any information about that person, you’re asked to call Logan Township Police.