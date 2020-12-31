Local bartender shakes up subscription boxes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Centre County couple is getting crafty with cocktails and helping you do the same. Happy Valley Nomadic Spirits is a cocktail subscription box founded by Micheal Tedesco and Amy Hinish.

The founders say these drinks are handcrafted by them… shaken and stirred by you.

“With this box, you can kinda bring the bar to your house,” says Tedesco.

Tedesco has been a bartender at Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg for four years.

“Being a bartender you’re always coming up with different creations for people who don’t know what they’d like,” says Tedesco.

Those who’ve tasted his cocktails encouraged him to make it into a business. They landed on the subscription box service.

In the monthly boxes are three unique recipes with instructions and enough ingredients to make four cocktails of each recipe. That’s 12 total for $45.

All you need to provide is the spirit.

“If you decide you don’t like the spirit we’re preferring, you can always change it,” says Tedesco.

A taste of the homemade and locally sourced items in this months box: “You’re gonna get your fresh fruit… Bees Knees cold brew… homemade syrups… some toothpicks if you want a garnish, you have some bitters in here, as well as some nutmeg,” says Tedesco.

Hinish, who not only works as a nurse but is also behind the media presence of HVNS, says many of the cocktails were inspired by world travels, but they keep a Pennsylvania focus.

“My biggest goal is to stay local when able,” says Hinish.

For her New Years Eve drink of choice, she says she’ll be having, “Usually whatever the bartender makes me!”

Tedesco, the bartender, says that will be a “nice Manhattan on a single rock.”

You can order month by month, for a round of three months, or every month with delivery and local pickup available.