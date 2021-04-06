Local bars expecting business to pick up

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Covid restrictions were reduced just in time for college basketball fans, with indoor dining capacity raised to 75% and bar service resuming many are heading back to their favorite spots to watch the NCAA.

Restrictions loosening up is great news for local businesses like Zach’s Sports and Spirits.

“These next few weeks we are definitely expecting things to pick up and for it to be pretty busy, I know people are itching to get out and experience the nightlife again,” Bar Manager at Zach’s Sports and Spirits Jared Alwine said.

Customers at Zach’s Sports Bar said you can’t beat the atmosphere of watching a game at a bar.

“It’s great people can do that now and you know have that comradery and support their favorite teams,” customer at Zach’s Sports and Spirits, Nikki Yost said.

One local who was experiencing sitting at the bar for his very first time.

“I am very excited to finally be able to be sitting at the bar, I just turned 21 in January and I have not had the bar experience yet, and it’s great,” Customer at Zach’s Sports and Spirits Nick Michelone said.

And his review…

“Sitting at the table you don’t really get to have a good time as you do at the bar you get to talk to bartenders and it’s personable,” Michelone said.

As things pick up this could also benefit the economy, as many look to hire.

“We definitely are actively hiring so definitely want to beef up both our serving staff and our bartending staff,” Alwine said.

Zach’s said now they will be able to stay open for late-night sports games too.