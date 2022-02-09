Local band holding benefit concert for victim of car accident

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A local band is holding a benefit concert to help a community member who suffered severe injuries in a car accident.

The concert will be held at the Tyrone Alliance Church in Tyrone Saturday. It will feature folk music, basket raffles, food, and refreshments.

The band, Steinbeiser and Friends made the initiative to help Mount Union High School senior Dusty Gumbert. A drunk driver hit Gumbert on his way to work on November 29. He suffered multiple injuries and went through numerous surgeries in his process of recovery.

His brother, Joseph Gumbert, said that he’s been recovering steadily from the accident. All the donations made from the event will help towards current and future medical bills.

Joseph said that most of his family and Dusty will be attending Saturday’s concert. He noted that Dusty is excited and grateful to have the support from the community.

“He’s excited about it; he really is,” Joseph said. “Everyone, all the local businesses that have contributed to helping Dusty out, I mean he’s just been thrilled to death about it. He just couldn’t believe how many people turned out to help.”

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m.