(WTAJ) — If you are someone who likes getting a good night’s sleep and also enjoys the taste of a good donut, two local bakeries have the perfect offer for you.

Bake Shop Bakes in Clearfield and D.D.’s Specialty Bakery & Café in St. Marys are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to give out free donuts during the Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign to help drivers stay awake at the wheel.

From Monday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 15, customers will receive free donuts if they are able to show they slept at least seven hours the night prior. Sleep patterns can be tracked by using a wearable device such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit. Apps can also be downloaded on mobile devices that help track sleep.

Bake Shop Bakes will be participating in both days of the campaign. D.D.’s Specialty Bakery & Café will be closed on March 14 but will participate on March 15.

PennDOT reports there were 1,881 crashes involving a driver who was drowsy or asleep across the state in 2020. 11 reportedly died in those crashes while 81 received serious injuries.

“Our busy lifestyles tend to impact the amount of sleep we get, which ultimately creates an unsafe condition on our roadways. Crashes involving drowsy or sleeping drivers result in hundreds of deaths nationwide every year,” PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat said. “Drowsy driving prevention is a safety focus area for PennDOT that deserves a little more attention, which is why we’re happy to be bringing new partners into our campaign to raise awareness and give drivers an incentive to get enough rest.”

Below are several warning signs PennDOT says drivers should be looking out for when it comes to drowsy driving:

Having trouble keeping your eyes open and focused.

The inability to keep your head up.

Daydreaming or having wandering, disconnected thoughts.

Drifting from your lane or off the road, or tailgating.

Yawning frequently or rubbing your eyes repeatedly.

Missing signs or driving past your intended turn or exit.

Feeling irritable or restless.

Being unable to remember how far you have traveled or landmarks you have passed.

More information about drowsy driving can be found on PennDOT’s website.