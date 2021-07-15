Local artist mural in Fox Township to help keep stormwater drains clean

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One local artist’s talents are being put on display in Elk county… while also providing a valuable lesson.

Mickayla Poland, an artist with “PA Made” is painting a mural at the Fox Township Community Park’s storm drain to highlight the severe damage that can be caused by trash being thrown in the stormwater drains.

Her painting, which she tells WTAJ will take about 2 days to complete will include fish, cattails, dragonflies, and toads, some wildlife she spotted around the area before starting the project. She includes them to show people what will be affected when their trash ends up in these storm drains.

Micaela Lefever, a watershed technician with the Elk County Conservation District adds it’s all on us to take care of these waterways.

“The storm drains are connected to our streams. So basically if your car is leaking oil, or if you’re painting and you decide to dump your paint down the drain or anything like that’s going to end up directly in our waterways, which is naturally going to affect the water quality,” Lefever said.

In addition to this mural, Poland has already completed another two of these projects in Ridgway in Saint Marys. Once this is completed, there will be a QR code for people to scan to learn more about what kind of damages happen when trash ends up in these drains.