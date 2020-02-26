Local artist inspired by animals, raising money for humane society

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An artist in Bedford County is helping the Humane Society raise money.

She’s donating paintings that can be sold, allowing all proceeds to go to the shelter.

They’re called man’s best friend, a furry member of your family, but artist Recie Dolan sees something else in these dogs and cats: a muse and the perfect subject for portraits.

An animal lover at heart, Dolan is spending her retirement giving back to these animals.

“It makes me so happy to paint anything, but especially animals, and especially here, for this place that is saving their lives,” she said.

One day, she was working on a painting of a house and started questioning herself. Then, inspiration hit.

“I love to paint and I immediately thought how am I going to keep painting and…be of service, you know, it’s like a win-win,” she said.

Now, she uses photos, ad campaigns, even videos and creates colorful portraits with the pets from and center.

The paintings hang in the hallway of the humane society, all of sales go to caring for the animals and helping them find their forever home.

“It’s play! It’s play with a purpose,” Dolan said.

If you’re interested in buying a painting, you can reach out to the Bedford County Humane Society. Dolan said folks can also get in touch with her for portraits of their animals and asks for donations instead of commission.