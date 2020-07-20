Local Artist Creating Outdoor Art Gallery to Raise Money for Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Recently the Central PA Humane Society was vandalized. It was a devastating act, but it didn’t prevent the shelter from caring for the animals. The COVID-19 pandemic has also hurt the shelter, preventing fundraisers and events from happening – the shelter main ways of making money besides donations. Now, artist and owner of Pet Art Studios, Rachel DiAndrea has created a Gallery on the Green event to showcase her artwork, and give back to the humane society.

Rachel creates pet portraits using mixed mediums like watercolor and french pastels. Rachel says she has trained her eyes to see vivid color. So normally where you would see black or white, Rachel is able to pull through pops of color that aren’t usually associated with an animal. She has owned her fine art business for over 20 years, and ships her pieces all around the nation.

Rachel says she enjoys the relationships and connections that she’s been able to make through her love of art and pets. “Even though the art shows have been canceled we I can as an artist I can put my artwork out there and make it be part of people’s world we need a little color in our life we need to have a little bit of fun and happiness and this is my way of putting it out in the great neighborhood,” says Rachel. She also created the event in honor of her late 15-year-old poodle, Babette.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the Gallery on the Green Art Show will be on display at 311 Ridge Ave in Altoona. All proceeds and donations will go to benefit the Central PA Humane Society.