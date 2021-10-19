Local Antique shop displays Hollywood funeral items

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Halloween is nearly two weeks away. A Duncansville antique shop is getting in the spirit by displaying some funeral home items from Hollywood.

Tony’s Antiques and Estate Services located along Third Avenue received thirty items from a mortician, Joe Gallagher, who happens to be a Central PA native.

Gallagher used to work at a funeral home in Los Angeles and helped with arrangements for celebrities such as Brittany Murphy, and Heath Ledger. He inherited the famous items from the funeral home before coming back home.

The items featured within the shop include two male and female cherubs used in Marilyn Monroe’s arrangements, a prayer kneeler, and a baby casket.

The four owners of Tony’s Antiques say they’re honored that they were selected to receive these items. When they received the call from Gallagher, owner Huston Godwin called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity..

“It just amazes me that I could just touch something that has this much history to it,” Godwin said. “I deal with history every day but not on a famous level like this. This is just a chance in a lifetime. This will never happen again.”

Gallagher calls the moment surreal of being able to bring items he cherishes back to his hometown state. He went to mortuary school in Los Angeles, got a certificate in sculpting, and got to work with many celebrities.

“When the opportunity arose for me to acquire the stuff and bring it back to my hometown in Central PA without hesitation. I made arrangements to do that,” Gallagher said. “I’m taking it back because I said it’s a part of Hollywood, and it’s something I do not want to be discarded.”

The staff at Tony’s Antiques is looking forward to educating the public about these items. For the time being, folks can go to the shop, touch the display, and learn about history. However, the owners did say that the majority of these items will be sold online.