Local AMC theater opens tonight

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The AMC movie theater on Convention Center Drive is opening Thursday night.



Going to the movies is something that many have not been able to do in a while because of the pandemic. It looks like things could be changing in our area at the AMC theaters.

Doors unlock at 5:30 p.m. The line-up for shows is below:

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“The New Mutants”

“Unhinged”

Masks will be required and there will be reduced showings and seating due to the theater operating at a 40% capacity.

A complete list of showings can be found on AMC’s website.

Thursday’s opening only applies to the AMC location on Convention Center Drive. The theater at the Logan Valley Mall plans to open next Thursday.