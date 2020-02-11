Local ambulance’s right to provide service denied

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A preliminary injunction from the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance to regain their right to provide services to the Hollidaysburg Veteran’s Home has been denied.

According to the Altoona Mirror, the judge based his decision on the fact that one of the six prerequisites for granting the injunction wasn’t met.

This comes after a new contract appointed AMED as the primary ambulance provider for Allegheny Township over the summer, placing them as the first service to be dispatched to the veteran’s home.

Before that, Hollidaysburg Ambulance regularly responded to the home and had a contract with them until 2021.

This contract is no longer being honored.