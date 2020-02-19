Local ambulance service to hold free community CPR class

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– St. Marys Area Ambulance Service is holding a community CPR class and teaching participants about an app that, once a person is trained in CPR, can save lives in the community.

Cardiac arrest can happen anytime or anywhere.

“It might be a friend, it might be a family member, you might be in a restaurant, you might be at a sporting event,” St. Marys Ambulance manager Bert Sorg said.

So St. Marys Ambulance is starting a free community CPR training class so people can be prepared to help in an emergency.

“Learning and doing proper CPR for those patients increases their survivability two to three times,” paramedic Jeff Reeser said.

“At St. Marys Ambulance, we’ve had a lot of good saves, and those saves are attributed to early CPR and our services following up,” Sorg said.

Participants will learn basic CPR following American Heart Association guidelines.

Once they know the skills, instructors will teach participants about the Pulse Point app.

The app gives a real-time listing of emergency calls in the area, and notifies those with CPR training when help is needed.

Which can save a life in the vital minutes before first responders arrive.

“As an ambulance service, we have many drugs and medicines at our disposal to help somebody in cardiac arrest, however, they don’t matter if we don’t have good CPR being performed,” Reeser said.

The app is in use in Elk and Cameron counties.

The Community CPR Class will be Wednesday, February 19, at St. Marys Area Ambulance Service from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They’d like to expand this into a once-monthly program and even start a Stop the Bleed training in the future.

Contact the business office at (814) 781-1571 to reserve your spot.