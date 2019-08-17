Local airport to hold awareness day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jefferson County airport wants to draw attention to what they have to offer the community.

Saturday is Airport Awareness Day at the Punxsutawney Municipal Airport.

Come out and learn about different types of aircraft.

There will be military, police and medical helicopters, vintage planes and drone demonstrations.

The big attraction of the day– you can take an airplane ride for $25.

“We’re hoping to increase their knowledge about the airport, folks generally enjoy going for a ride,” Center Line Aviation owner Larry Straitiff said. Many times it’s their first time they’ve been in a small airplane, get to see what the world looks like from a little different vantage point.”

The event goes from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It benefits the airport’s improvement fund.