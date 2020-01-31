Local airport authority receives liquor license, restaurant can serve alcohol

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport Authority received their liquor license last week after a referendum passed in May.

The restaurant inside the airport, La Fiesta, is free to serve beer, wine, and liquor.

The restaurant manager said people in the Cove used to drive to their Altoona location to get a drink with their meal.

We’re told some locals were excited to hear the liquor license was approved.

“Probably for six months now, they’ve been asking us, almost every single day. They’ve been calling, asking if we’re now serving alcohol, if they can come now and have a margarita, and now we can finally tell them that they can,” Jesus Herrera Aviles, co-manager of La Fiesta, said.

They’re also looking into building a bar in the restaurant in the next year or so.