Local 7-year-old on a mission to make sure no one goes hungry

HOUTZDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local 7-year-old is on a mission to make sure no one goes hungry.

“People need food and some people don’t want to help,” Riley Lewis said. “I’m someone who does.”

It all started when Riley went to her grandmother and said she wanted to donate food to the backpack program at her school, Moshannon Valley Elementary.

“We took some groceries from my house and then every week she came with a bigger list of things she wanted to take to the school that she thought kids would like,” Roxanne Swanson, Riley’s grandmother, explained.

Riley wanted to help even more. She and her grandmother started Riley’s food fight. All donations go to the Moshannon Valley School District. They fill about 100 backpacks with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks for the entire weekend.

“I hope she makes a difference,” Swanson said. “I hope she makes a difference in the whole world. When they see a 7-year-old can do this, anyone can do it.”

If you would like to participate in Riley’s food fight, you can drop off non-perishable food items at the Shop ‘n Save Express in Houtzdale on Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“I’m happy because people do need lots of food,” Lewis said.

Anyone that donates on Saturday will be entered to win a basket.

Cash donations to buy food for the backpack program will also be accepted.