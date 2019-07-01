Local 4th of July events

Below is a list of local 4th of July events this week. If you have an event you would like on the list, please email us.

EventLocationDateTime
Summer ThunderDelgrosso’s Amusement Park (Tipton)Thu. 7/410:00 p.m.
Star Spangled 4thFort Roberdeau (Altoona)Thu. 7/411:00 a.m.
4th of July Music and FireworksLakemont Park (Altoona)Thu. 7/411:00 a.m.
FireworksLumber City RV Park (Curwensville)Sat. 7/69:00 p.m.
Curve Post-Game FireworksPNG Field (Altoona)Thu. 7/47:00 p.m.
FireworksFort Bedford River Front Park (Bedford)Thu. 7/45:00 p.m.

