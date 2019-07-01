Below is a list of local 4th of July events this week. If you have an event you would like on the list, please email us.
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Summer Thunder
|Delgrosso’s Amusement Park (Tipton)
|Thu. 7/4
|10:00 p.m.
|Star Spangled 4th
|Fort Roberdeau (Altoona)
|Thu. 7/4
|11:00 a.m.
|4th of July Music and Fireworks
|Lakemont Park (Altoona)
|Thu. 7/4
|11:00 a.m.
|Fireworks
|Lumber City RV Park (Curwensville)
|Sat. 7/6
|9:00 p.m.
|Curve Post-Game Fireworks
|PNG Field (Altoona)
|Thu. 7/4
|7:00 p.m.
|Fireworks
|Fort Bedford River Front Park (Bedford)
|Thu. 7/4
|5:00 p.m.