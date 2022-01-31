Load breaks free from truck in Turnpike crash sending one to hospital

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was taken to the hospital after causing a turnpike crash that caused a truck to lose its load.

The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 29 at around 6 p.m. when a tractor-trailer driven by Leon Lutes of Indiana was following behind a Texas man in a Ford Supercab. The Supercab was pulling a trailer with two tow-behind generators. Lutes, for an unknown reason, hit the back of the trailer the Supercab was pulling. This caused the driver to lose control and swerve across lanes, hitting a barrier and losing both generators from his trailer while spinning.

Lutes, however, hit the guardrail on the right shoulder and it caused the tractor-trailer to flip onto its passenger side. The driver in the Supercab came to an uncontrolled stop with the truck and his tailer blocking across both lanes of the Turnpike.

Lutes had to be extricated and pulled from his tractor-trailer before being taken to Conemaugh Memorial. The police report shows that Lutes will be charged for the accident.