WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — After a thrilling 7-5 win on Saturday against Massachusett, Hollidaysburg takes the field again Sunday to face Massapequa, New York in the Little League World Series.

Hollidaysburg looks to continue where they left off Saturday and stay alive in the Little League World Series as they try to advance through the elimination bracket. They play Metro Champion, Massapequa, New York, who lost on Friday to West champion, Honolulu, Hawaii, 12-0.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ABC.

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game. Refresh to see the latest updates.

As of 2:17 p.m., the Little League World Series is currently in a rain delay.

HOW THEY GOT THERE:

Hollidaysburg Little League

Hollidaysburg advanced to its first-ever Little League World Series by going 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic region. Defeating Washington D.C. 7-3 in the first game, they fell to Delaware in game two 5-4. They bounced back though, defeating Washington D.C. 13-0 and got revenge against Delaware, winning 7-3. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Hollidaysburg lost round one to Pearland Texas 8-3. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Hollidaysburg continued their fight, defeating Middleboro, Massachusett 7-5 to advance in the tournament.

Little League World Series Hollidaysburg 2022Photo Credit: Jim McGough

Little League World Series Hollidaysburg 2022Photo Credit: Jim McGough



Little League World Series Hollidaysburg 2022Photo Credit: Jim McGough

Little League World Series Hollidaysburg 2022Photo Credit: Jim McGough







Little League World Series Hollidaysburg 2022Photo Credit: Jim McGough

Hollidaysburg became the first team from Blair County to reach the Little League World Series tournament. With their win on Friday, Aug. 12, Hollidaysburg, won the sixth Mid-Atlantic Championship for Pennsylvania, tying them with New York state.

Massapequa Little League



Massapequa advanced through the Metro Region going 3-0 to make it to the Little League World Series. The first beat New Jersey 6-3 on Aug. 6 and followed that by beating Connecticut 7-5 on Aug. 8. They claimed the championship on Aug. 12 after beating New Jersey again 4-0. Their entrance into the Little League World Series didn’t go as well though, losing 12-0 to Hawaii on Friday.

The Metro Region is a part of the Little League World Series expansion, upping the number of U.S. and international teams in the tournament to 10 each. 2022 marks the first year the Metro Region is in the tournament, making Massapequa the inaugural champion. The region is made up of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. New York and New Jersey used to be a part of the Mid-Atlantic division, along with Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C.

