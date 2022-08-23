Hollidaysburg took the field on August 22 against Massapequa, New York in the Little League World Series. Credit: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Little League is showing no signs of stopping, winning back-to-back games in the elimination bracket of the Little League World Series.

To keep their season alive, Hollidaysburg will face Great Lakes Region champion, Hagerstown, Indiana Tuesday. Hagerstown fell Monday to Southeast Region champion, Nolensville, Tennessee, 5-2.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Lamade Stadium and the game will be available on ESPN.

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game. Refresh to see the latest updates.

HOW THEY GOT THERE:

Hollidaysburg Little League

Hollidaysburg advanced to its first-ever Little League World Series by going 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic region. Defeating Washington D.C. 7-3 in the first game, they fell to Delaware in game two 5-4. They bounced back though, defeating Washington D.C. 13-0 and got revenge against Delaware, winning 7-3. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Hollidaysburg lost round one to Pearland Texas 8-3. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Hollidaysburg continued their fight, defeating Middleboro, Massachusetts 7-5 to advance in the tournament. Hollidaysburg is still alive after defeating Massapequa, New York Monday, 7-1.

Hollidaysburg became the first team from Blair County to reach the Little League World Series tournament. With their win on Friday, Aug. 12, Hollidaysburg, won the sixth Mid-Atlantic Championship for Pennsylvania, tying them with New York state.

Hagerstown Little League

Hagerstown, Indiana advanced to the Little League World Series for the first time after going 3-0 in the Great Lakes Region. They defeated Michigan 6-2 to start the regional round off and followed that up with a 3-1 win over Kentucky. They then defeated Kentucky again 4-3 to win the Great Lakes Region Championship. In their opening game of the Little League World Series, they defeated Midwest champions, Davenport, Iowa, 8-7 on Aug. 18. On Monday, they fell to Southeast champions, Nolensville, Tennessee 5-2 and look to continue their tournament run through the elimination bracket.