WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg looks for revenge against Pearland, Texas to continue their run in the Little League World Series.

After a 10-0 win over Hagerstown, Indiana, Hollidaysburg takes the field again Wednesday in hopes to defeat Pearland, Texas in a rematch game from round one of the Little League World Series. Texas defeated Hollidaysburg 8-3 on Aug. 18. and then were then defeated by Honolulu, Hawaii 6-0 on Monday, Aug. 22.

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium and will be available on ESPN.

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game. Refresh to see the latest updates.

HOW THEY GOT THERE:

Hollidaysburg Little League

Hollidaysburg advanced to its first-ever Little League World Series by going 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic region. Defeating Washington D.C. 7-3 in the first game, they fell to Delaware in game two 5-4. They bounced back though, defeating Washington D.C. 13-0 and got revenge against Delaware, winning 7-3. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Hollidaysburg lost round one to Pearland Texas 8-3. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Hollidaysburg continued their fight, defeating Middleboro, Massachusetts 7-5 to advance in the tournament. Hollidaysburg is still alive after defeating Massapequa, New York Monday, 7-1. Hollidaysburg won in just 4 innings on Tuesday after defeating Hagerstown, Indiana 10-0. They look to get revenge against Pearland, Texas, who defeated them in the first round of the Little League World Series.

Hollidaysburg took the field on August 22 against Massapequa, New York in the Little League World Series. Credit: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks.

Hollidaysburg took the field on August 22 against Massapequa, New York in the Little League World Series. Credit: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks.











Hollidaysburg became the first team from Blair County to reach the Little League World Series tournament. With their win on Friday, Aug. 12, Hollidaysburg, won the sixth Mid-Atlantic Championship for Pennsylvania, tying them with New York state.

Pearland Little League

Pearland went 4-0 to make it to the Little League World Series and win the Southwest Championship. They started by defeating Arkansas 14-2. They then narrowly beat Mississippi 6-4 before beating Texas West 19-0 in just four innings. They claimed the championship after defeating Oklahoma 9-4 on Tuesday, Aug. 9. They entered the Little League World Series by defeating Hollidaysburg, Pennslyvania 8-3. They then went on to lose against Honolulu, Hawaii, 6-0 on Monday, Aug. 22. As they continue to fight through the loser’s bracket, they defeated Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday, 4-0.

In there game against Oklahoma, a now-viral video shows Pearland’s Kaiden Shelton lose control of the ball while pitching and hitting Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma in the helmet. After being helped up and cleared to continue playing, Jarvis did the unthinkable and went to the mound as Shelton began crying, upset about what had just happened. He told him “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.” while hugging the young pitcher. The video then took off, turning a scary moment into an inspiring display of sportsmanship.