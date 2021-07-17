Living history on display at historic Allegheny Portage Railroad

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – “Living History Day” at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site offered a peek into the activities that once went on at the railroad in the 19th century.

The event, which was was free to the public included demonstrations of stone cutting, rope making, and weaving. The 2nd Pennsylvania Company B American Highlanders also performed black powder demonstrations from the Mexican-American War, as well as sharing stories from the war which took place from 1846-1848.

. Members of the 2nd Pennsylvania Company B American Highlanders during the Living History Day demonstrations.

Elizabeth Shope, a park ranger from the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site said that keeping the history of the railroad alive today is crucial for the younger generation.

“This is a great opportunity for young folks to see what was happening in the 19th century. To see how the men built the railroad, to see some of the things that women would have been doing during this time period,” Shope said.